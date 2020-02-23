Famous Pakistan Super League (PSL) commentator Danny Morrison, who has represented New Zealand during his cricketing career, has expressed his desire to become Pakistan’s honorary citizen.

The commentator who is famous for his funny acts is part of the commentators’ team during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5.

His remarks came in the wake of the Pakistan Cricket Board announcement on Twitter saying that Darren Sammy will be conferred the highest civilian award and honorary citizenship by President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on March 23 for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan.

Danny Morrison while talking to a local media outlet said that he has been coming to Pakistan for the past years as a commentator and has always supported the country as a cricketing nation.

Read More: Twitter reacts to Darren Sammy being made honorary Pakistani citizen

“Giving honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy in recognition of his contribution towards supporting the Pakistan Super League from Pakistani authorities is a good decision,” he said and added that his contributions for cricket in the country should also be considered.

Comments

comments