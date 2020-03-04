PSL has restored cricket in Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5, has restored cricket in Pakistan and portrayed positive image of the country at the international level, ARY News reported.

The pm was talking to Peshawar Zalmi’s players Hashim Amla and Darren Sammy, who called on him in Islamabad along with the franchise chairman Javed Afridi.

The meeting discussed PSL and matters related to restoration of cricket in the country. Terming the PSL-5, a successful tournament, the premier said the Pakistan Super League has rapidly changed and the response in Pakistan is awesome as compared to Dubai.

PM Imran Khan said his government will try to organise such events in the coming future too, so that masses could be provided entertainment.

Read more: Faisal Javed congratulates Multan people on revival of cricket after 12 years

It may be noted that on Tuesday, owner of Karachi Kings, Mr. Salman Iqbal along with the team management met PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

On Monday, Senator Faisal Javed credited PM Imran Khan for holding all the PSL matches in Pakistan.

Senator Faisal had said PM Imran Khan fulfilled his promise to the nation to revive cricket in the country after 10 years.

Comments

comments