KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) observes negative trend after today’s (Monday) trading began, ARY News reported.

The 100 Index Rate saw a decrease of 334 points, reaching 33,338 points.

Read More: Last date for filing tax returns extended till August 2: chairman FBR

Earlier, The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on July 2 as it gained 99 points to close at 34,95.33 points on the 100 index, ARY News reported.

PSX recorded a total of 37,683,170 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 1.582 billion.

Out of 309 companies, share prices of 135 companies recorded increase while that of 152 companies registered decline whereas 22 companies remained stable.

Read More: Hammad Azhar appreciates business community for rejecting strike call

Unity was the volume leader with 13,905,500 shares, and its per share price increased by 0.58 to close at Rs 10.3 per share.

TRG remained the runner up with 2,079,000 shares traded during the day and its price also increased by Rs 0.02 per share to close at Rs 16.36 followed by MLCF, trading volume of which was recorded at 1,818,500 shares, and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.42 and closed at Rs 23.89 per share.

Comments

comments