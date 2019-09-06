PSX witnesses bullish trend as benchmark index gains 252 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday as the benchmark 100 index gained 252 points to close at 30467 points, ARY News reported.

A total of 48,205,640 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs2.429 billion compared to Rs 5.106 billion last day.

Out of 300 companies, share prices of 156 companies recorded increase while 119 companies registered decrease whereas 25 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday as the benchmark 100 index gained 435 points to close at 30244 points.

The rupee rose by 6 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank market on Friday.

According to forex dealers, the greenback depreciated by 6 paisa to clock in at Rs156.32.

