PSX witnesses bullish trend as 100-index gains 435 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday as the benchmark 100 index gained 435 points to close at 30244 points, ARY News reported.

A total of 128,886,530 shares were traded compared to the trade of 64,038,930 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.894 billion compared to Rs2.441 billion last day.

Out of 341 companies, share prices of 238 companies recorded increase while 81 companies registered decrease whereas 22 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

Earlier on Tuesday, PSX observes negative trends in trading for the day, as a hundred indexes saw a downward trend of 247 points, falling to 29809 points for the day.

Gold prices on Wednesday increased by Rs450 to Rs89,000 per tola in the local market.

Price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw an increase of Rs386 and was traded at Rs76,303.

