PSX is one of the world’s best stock markets: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Hafeez Shaikh has said Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is one of the best stock markets across the globe, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing Pakistan Innovative Finance Forum, organized by Asian Development Bank in Islamabad, Dr Hafeez Shaikh said confidence of the world is being restored in the Pakistani economy.”The economy of the country has been put in the right direction introducing effective reforms.”

He said the PTI government is fully committed to good governance, transparency and restoring financial discipline to ensure ease of doing business in the country.

Hafeez Shaikh said PSX expanding its volume as the investors are gaining back their confidence due to the positive policies of the present government.

Read more: Govt working on policies to boost exports: Dawood

The advisor said 16 percent improvement has been witnessed in revenue while non-tax revenue has been doubled due to the business-friendly policies of the government.

He said subsidy is being provided to electricity, gas and loans while there is no tax on export.

The adviser said that the government has established a sustainable platform for economic development. He said that foreign direct investment and exports of the country have considerably increased.

Hafeez Shaikh said investment in Pakistani Bonds has reached one billion dollars. He hoped that the country will surpass its economic growth target.

Comments

comments