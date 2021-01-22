Psychiatrist commits suicide after killing lone daughter in Multan

MULTAN: In a shocking incident, a psychiatrist shot dead his only daughter before committing suicide over a domestic issue in Multan on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Dr Azhar Hussain committed suicide after killing her lone daughter, Aleeza Haider, mother of three, at his house in Justice Hamid Colony area of Multan.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to Nishtar Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and launched investigations into the incident.

Read More:Female doctor shoots herself in Karachi

Last year in August, a female doctor had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the city after allegedly developing differences with her father.

According to details, the female doctor Maha had locked herself in the washroom and committed suicide by shooting towards her head.

“Her brain cells were damaged in the incident as the bullet pierced through her head,” the hospital administration had said while shedding light on the cause of death.

Comments

comments