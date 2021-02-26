Web Analytics
PTA directs cellular companies to improve network coverage

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has directed Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to improve network coverage and performance, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a statement issued by PTA, the authority has directed mobile phone companies to maintain Quality of Service (QoS) as per license standards.

In view of public complaints regarding degradation in service quality and results of PTA surveys, it was observed that lack of network expansion and insufficient network/sites are some of the causes of QoS issues, reads the statement.

The authority has asked CMOs to take concrete measures for resolution of root causes, “ensure network stability and adequate coverage through expansion of their networks”, especially in densely populated urban areas.

PTA said that it will review the steps taken by CMOs from time to time to check that improved voice and data services are being extended to the subscribers.

“Better coverage and service quality will ensure that end-user expectations for optimum performance are being met,” the statement concluded.

