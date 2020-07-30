PTA lifts ban on PUBG

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the positive engagement and response of the company, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday lifted ban on the most popular online game Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG), ARY News reported.

According to the details, a meeting was held between PTA and legal representatives of Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB). The officials of PB briefed the authority on response to queries raised by PTA with respect to controls put in place by PB to prevent misuse of the gaming platform.

PTA expressed its satisfaction on measures adopted by PB so far and emphasized on continued engagement and a comprehensive control mechanism.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, a spokesperson for PTA said that representative of the PUBG welcomed their feedback on the issue and assured that the concerns of PTA would be taken into account.

Earlier on July 27, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had said that online game Players’ Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) to remained blocked in the country till investigations into a suicide case linked with the game were completed.

Briefing a meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Information Technology, PTA web DG had said that the court had not ordered to lift ban on PUBG.

Responding to a question, the DG had said that PTA had blocked over 14,000 proxy sites to ensure ban on the online game. He had said that they wanted to bring PUBG under a regulatory framework.

