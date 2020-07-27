PUBG to remain blocked till probe completion: PTA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday said that online game Players’ Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) to remained blocked in the country till investigations into a sucicide case linked with the game are completed, ARY News reported.

Briefing a meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Information Technology, PTA web DG said that the court had not ordered to lift ban on PUBG.

Responding to a question, the DG said that PTA had blocked over 14,000 proxy sites to ensure ban on the online game. He said that they wanted to bring PUBG under a regulatory framework.

Earlier on July 24, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had lifted ban on online game Player Unknown’s Battleground.

Islamabad high court had reserved its verdict on a petition seeking to revoke the suspension of popular online game PUBG.

The decision to lift the ban had been announced by Justice Amir Farooq while hearing a petition filed against the banning of the game.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had made it clear that ban to remain enforced on online game (PUBG) in the country.

