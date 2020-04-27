ISLAMABAD: President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PTCL Rashid Khan donated Rs100 million in PM’s corona relief fund, ARY News reported.

PTCL CEO called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and presented a cheque of Rs100 million as a donation to the Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund.

Secretary IT Division Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui was also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the donation of PTCL for the Corona Relief Fund.

PM Imran Khan had announced the establishment of corona relief fund on March 27 in order to to provide relief to the people amid coronavirus crisis.

“We are going to start a major charity project under the Ehsaas programme. Whoever wants to do a welfare activity could easily reach to the deserving people through a database,” he added.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that Rs1493 million had been deposited in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s corona relief fund.

In a Tweet, Faisal Javed Khan said that citizens have so far deposited donations amounting to Rs1.49 billion in PM’ corona relief fund during the last 15 days.

“Hats off to generosity of Pakistanis for contributing towards this great cause,” he added.

