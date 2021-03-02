Senate election: PTI to take action against lawmakers ‘selling votes’ to Ali Haider Gillani

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will take action against party lawmakers involved in alleged horse-trading ahead of Senate polls 2021, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the federal minister said that the party knows the PTI lawmakers who had met with former prime minister and Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Haider Gillani ahead of Senate polls.

“Three PTI MNAs were seen in a video meeting with Ali Haider Ali Gillani. Action will be taken against all these lawmakers,” said the PTI leader.

With Senate elections just around the corner, a video of Ali Haider Gillani, son of former prime minister and Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani has surfaced today which exposed the PPP leader “buying vote” for upcoming upper house polls.

Read More: This video explains how senators get elected

The video obtained by ARY News shows a PPP leader asking the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA to “sell his vote”. Ali Haider Gillani was also telling the PTI lawmaker how to waste his Senate vote.

The video of Ali Haider Gillani was recorded a week back.

Read More: Video showing Ali Haider Gillani ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021 surfaces

There will be a one-to-one contest between Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani for a general seat.

Currently, the National Assembly has 341 seats for lawmakers from across the country. The ruling PTI holds 157 seats, PML-N 83, PPP 55, 15 MMA, MQM-P 7, BAP 5, PML-Q 4, BNP 4, GDA 3, AML 1, ANP 1, JWP 1, and four are independent members.

There are a total of 78 candidates contesting the 2021 Senate polls from the federal capital and the three provinces.

Polling for 37 Senate seats – excluding Punjab where senators got elected unopposed will take place on March 3.

Comments

comments