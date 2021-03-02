This video explains how senators get elected

ISLAMABAD: With 37 seats of the upper house of Parliament up for grabs, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to hold the Senate elections tomorrow (Wednesday).

A total of 37 senators – 12 each from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, 11 from Sindh, and two from Islamabad – will get elected.

There will be no polling for the 11 seats from Punjab as all the candidates on seven general seats and two each reserved for women and technocrats have been elected unopposed after disqualification or withdrawal of papers by other contestants. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged five seats each, while the PML-Q got one seat.

The members of the three provincial legislatures – Sindh, KP and Balochistan, and the members of the National Assembly will cast their votes.

The following six-minute clip explains how election for the upper house of Parliament is held:

Also Read: The math game behind Senate polls 2021

Comments

comments