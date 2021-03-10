PTI to utilize all options to ensure Sanjrani’s victory as Senate chairman: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will utilize all the political, democratic and legal options for the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a strong commitment to fighting against immoral and undemocratic tactics.

صادق سنجرانی کی جیت کے لئے ہر سیاسی، جمہوری اور قانونی حربہ استعمال کریں گے۔اپوزیشن خریدو فروخت سمیت تمام غیر قانونی اور غیر اخلاقی ہتھکنڈے استعمال کر کے جمہوریت کو نقصان پہنچا رہی ہے۔ عمران خان نے غیر قانونی اور غیر جمہوری ہتھکنڈوں کے خلاف اعلان جنگ کیا ہوا ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 10, 2021

The opposition is harming democracy by using illegal and immoral tactics, including sale and purchase of votes.

Read more: Govt to field Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

The minister said we will utilize all political, democratic options to ensure victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman Senate.

Federal Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Tuesday had offered the office of Deputy Chairman Senate to the JUI-F. Pervaiz Khattak and JUI Secretary-General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri were jointly talking with media persons here.

“I offer Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to become our deputy chairman Senate,” Khattak had said during the media talk. “Are you nominated for the office of Senate deputy chairman,” a newsman questioned Ghafoor Haideri.

Read more: Govt offers Senate deputy chairman office to JUI

