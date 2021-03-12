PTI, allied parties’ senators get briefing on how to cast vote

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who is contesting today’s election for the top slot of the Upper House of Parliament, chaired a meeting of senators belonging to the PTI and its allies.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and PTI chief whip in the lower house of Parliament Amir Dogar were in attendance in the meeting.

They deliberated a strategy ahead of crucial voting for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman slots. The participants were briefed on how to cast their ballots to avoid the chance of their votes going to waste due to some mistake.

Sources said they will go to the House together once the voting will start at 3pm.

The 11-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has nominated Senator-elect Yousuf Raza Gillani and JUI-F general secretary Ghafoor Haideri as joint candidates for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman slots, respectively.

Whereas, the ruling PTI has fielded Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi for the coveted posts of Senate chairman and deputy chairman, respectively.

