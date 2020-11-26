PTI clinches speaker, deputy speaker slots in GBLA

GILGIT: In another major achievement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday clinched both speaker and deputy speaker seats in the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA), ARY News reported.

According to the details, PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi was elected as Speaker of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly. He secured 18 votes while the joint opposition’s candidate Ghulam Muhammad got only 8 votes.

Later, out-going Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad administered oath to the newly elected speaker.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Nazir Ahmed was elected as Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly today. He secured 22 votes while the joint opposition’s nominated candidate received only nine votes.

Earlier on November 19, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had acquired the required number to form government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after four independent candidates, who were declared winners had joined the party.

According to details, Wazir Muhammad Saleem had been declared winner from GBLA-9 Skardu-3 as an independent candidate. He had announced to join PTI after meeting with the Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan, in which, Federal Minister For Northern Areas and Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Governor GB, and other senior PTI leaders were also present.

Earlier, Nasir Ali Khan, a victorious independent candidate from GBLA-10 had also joined PTI, whereas the other two independent candidates, Mushtaque Hussain and Haji Abdul Hameed had also announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

