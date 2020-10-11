PTI decides to launch campaign in Sindh: sources

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter has decided to give a tough time to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protests by launching campaign across Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The campaign will be launched in Karachi and other parts of the province, sources said and added that PTI is also considering holding public gatherings in bigger cities of Sindh.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi will lead the campaign, sources privy to the development said.

Teams of members in National and provincial assemblies have also been formed in this regard.

Read more: PDM to hold first rally in Gujranwala: Maryam Nawaz

On Wednesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multiparty alliance of the opposition will hold its first rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

Talking to media along with the JUI-F delegation, who called the PML-N leaders here in Jati Umra, Maryam Nawaz had said that the opposition parties first rally would be held in Gujranwala and she would also extend an invitation to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the rally.

