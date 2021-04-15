PTI demands ECP to reschedule NA-249 by-polls, deploy armed forces

KARACHI: A Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) delegation on Thursday met with the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh and demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reschedule NA-249 by-polls and deploy military personnel in the constituency, ARY NEWS reported.

A PTI delegation headed by Khurrum Sher Zaman submitted a written plea to the provincial election commissioner, carrying demands to change the polling date for the NA-249 by-polls besides also deploying armed forces.

Later speaking to media, PTI Sindh lawmaker and Karachi chief Khurrum Sher Zaman said that they approached the ECP to reschedule the polling in the constituency on Sunday.

He further said that they have demanded military deployment in the constituency and cited recent violent incidents in Baldia after the arrest of the TLP chief. “The military deployment should be ensured inside and outside the polling stations,” he said.

The PTI leader further complained regarding lack of cooperation from the ECP and said that they had constantly reminded the election body of violations during by-polls in PS-88, however, no action was taken against anyone at that time.

PPP decides against supporting PML-N in NA-249 by-poll: sources

“It is the responsibility of the ECP to hold free and fair polls as we do not want a repeat of the Daska-like situation,” he said while announcing that the PTI would once again grab the seat.

The election in the constituency is scheduled for April 29 and PTI and MQM-P had earlier demanded of the ECP to re-schedule the polls after Ramazan.

