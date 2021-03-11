PTI expels two Sindh MPAs over party discipline breach

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday expelled its two members of Sindh Assembly over violating party discipline by voting against the party in the Senate elections, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As per details, PTI MPA elected from PS-1 Jacoababad-1 Aslam Abro and Shehryar Khan Shar, elected from PS-18 Ghotki-1 have been expelled from the party while their basic membership has also been revoked.

The decision was made by the Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) South Sindh.

According to the committee, both the lawmakers violated party lines during the Senate polls and failed to clarify their position despite being summoned.

Read more: PTI MPAs attack enraged party lawmakers in Sindh Assembly

The higher authorities have been recommended to contact the Election Commission of Pakistan for action against both the MPAs.

It may be recalled that during the Senate elections, Aslam Abro and Shehryar Shar had opposed voting for Saifullah Abro in the Senate elections held on March 3, saying that the decision to give him tickets was taken by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Comments

comments