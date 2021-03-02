PTI MPAs attack enraged party lawmakers in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: In what appears to be a strange incident, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs attacked enraged party lawmakers during an ongoing session of the Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ongoing session of the Sindh Assembly turned into a battleground after three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers Karim Gabol, Shehryar Shar and Aslam Abro, who raised reservations over the distribution of Senate tickets in Sindh, entered the house.

Seeing the disgruntled party lawmakers, the PTI MPAs attacked them and the situation got worst when the Pakistan People’s Party lawmakers tried to defuse the situation.

Speaking to news men outside the assembly, Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh accused that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders have abducted Shehryar Shar and Aslam Abro and tried to kidnap Karim Gabol.

Accusing PPP MPAs Burhan Chandio and Taimoor Talpur, Haleem Adil Sheikh threatened to lodge FIR if the situation continues to remain violent.

On Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs from Sindh Sardar Muhammad Khan Shar and Karim Bux Gabol had denied the statement of PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman about the “abduction” of party lawmakers ahead of the Senate elections.

In a video shared on social media, the PTI MPA Sardar Muhammad Khan Shar had said that MPAs were not kidnapped by anyone and they are sitting at their homes.

