PTI’s Faisal Javed fined for driving without seat belt in Islamabad  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed was slapped fine on Sunday after he was spotted by an Islamabad traffic official driving without a seat belt, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident was first shared on Twitter, showing the Senator standing alongside an Islamabad traffic cop as he issues a challan to Faisal Javed over the violation.

I am really sorry for not wearing the seat belt while driving and hats off to the police officer as despite recognizing me he still went on to issue me the ticket. It’s a public service message to both Awam and Khawas of our country. https://t.co/Jms61C1taQ — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 14, 2021



Later, the PTI Senator took to Twitter to apologize over the violation besides also lauding the cop for issuing a challan to him even after recognizing the Senator.

“I am really sorry for not wearing the seat belt while driving and hats off to the police officer as despite recognizing me he still went on to issue me the ticket. It’s a public service message to both Awam and Khawas of our country,” he said.

In November 2018, two women legislators of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly were fined for a traffic violation in Peshawar.

According to the details, traffic police ticketed MPA Falik Naz and her friend, when they were travelling in a car without wearing seat belts on Ring Road.

Despite showing their identity, the dutiful police officer issued challan worth Rs200 to them. The car was being driven by one of the MPAs husband and he also did not wear the seat belt at that time.

Police have challaned at least 50 parliamentarians on Ring Road so far, said an official.

