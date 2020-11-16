PTI to form govt in Gilgit-Baltistan: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed happiness over the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in GB polls and said that voters have rejected Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s narrative, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of party spokespersons and PTI leaders in Islamabad, the prime minister said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have rejected the anti-state narrative of opposition.

“Opposition parties only aim is to safeguard their personal interests,” said the premier in the meeting of party spokespersons.

He further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would solve the problems of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan by forming a government in the GB region.

Unofficial results showed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took lead in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) election 2020 by grabbing victory in 10 constituencies followed by seven seats won by independent candidates out of 23 seats of the region’s Legislative Assembly.

Read More: GB Election 2020 unofficial results

According to the unofficial election results obtained by ARY News, PTI secured the top position in the number of seats as the political party managed to get victory on 10 seats, whereas, independent candidates won in seven constituencies of GB Legislative Assembly.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secured victory on three seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-) got two seats and one seat won by Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and others had contested the polls for the 23 constituencies of the GBLA. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

