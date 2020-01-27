PTI govt fully committed for development of Sindh: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the federal government was committed for the development of Sindh province and has offered all possible assistance to the provincial government in this regard.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, she said Karachi is the trade hub of the country and the premier was taking keen interest for its development, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said the PM Imran’s Karachi visit was important, where he was welcomed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the airport which was a positive development for strengthening democracy in the country.

“This is a good sign for the nation that all the political parties will play their role for the development and prosperity of Pakistan while remaining in their constitutional limits.”

The government is setting up special economic and industrial zones, where all possible facilities will be provided to the industrialists settled abroad,” she added.

She said during his meeting with the Sindh chief minister, the prime minister discussed the development projects in Karachi, for which the federal government had already allocated Rs162 billion.

Dr Firdous said under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme, a large number of business loans would be extended to the youth of Sindh, which would not only end their sense of deprivation but help them to play an active in the country’s development also.

