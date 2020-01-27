Business community seeks PM Imran help for lowering interest rates

KARACHI: Business community on Monday requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to lower down the interest rate aimed at improving the business atmosphere in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

A delegation of traders and industrialists on Monday met with the prime minister at the Governor House, during his one-day visit to Karachi, and discussed issues faced by the industries, tax collection, gas tariff, and fuel adjustment issues.

After the meeting, the traders said that the prime minister had assured them of facilitating the industrialization process in the country. The traders were of the view during the meeting that before tax collection process, relief should be provided to the industries for better outputs.

They said that even the prime minister and the ministers nodded to their demands. During the meeting, Adviser to PM on Finance Hafeez Shaikh said that they were taking more efforts aimed at improving the economy and business in the country.

The industrialists were of the view that they were facing difficulties pertaining to ease of doing business and urged the government to address them on a priority basis.

Earlier in the day, assuring the business community of his full support, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday vowed to address all the reservations of traders.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting of PM Imran with representatives of the business community, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government is committed for ease of doing business in the country.

PM Imran said that Pakistan’s prosperity is linked with the resolution of Karachi’s problems.

During the meeting, the business community expressed confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan, she added.

