PTI govt committed to development of southern Balochistan: Asad Umar

KHUZDAR: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government was committed to the development of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

“PTI govt is committed to the development of Balochistan especially the Southern areas of the province,” said Umar and added that incumbent government had allocated over 80 billion rupees for various projects in the province.

Attending a meeting in Khuzdar on Sunday, he said the government will ensure that the budgeted funds are fully and effectively utilised.

کوئٹہ میں ترقیاتی منصوبوں سےمتعلق بریفنگ منعقدہوئی، بریفنگ میں وفاقی وزیر منصوبہ بندی اسد عمر، وفاقی وزیر دفاعی پیداوار زبیدہ جلال، چیف سیکرٹری بلوچستان کیپٹن (ر) فضیل اصغر، صوبائی سیکرٹریز ودیگر حکام موجودتھے۔ ایڈیشنل چیف سیکرٹری منصوبہ بندی وترقیات نے شرکاء کو تفصیلی بریفنگ دی۔ pic.twitter.com/ayuC67Zpmu — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) September 13, 2020

Asad Umar has arrived in Khuzdar on a two-day visit to the southern districts of the province.

The two-day visit is part of the government’s efforts to design and implement a development plan for southern Balochistan to improve the standard of living of the people in the area.

The federal minister’s visit comes two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan came to the province and lauded the performance of the provincial government under the leadership of CM Alyani. He assured the chief minister of the centre’s full cooperation for the well-being and uplift of the province.

