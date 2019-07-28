PTI lawmaker Alamgir Khan arrested again for violating section 144

KARACHI: Hours after release, the police on Sunday again arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and FixIt founder Alamgir Khan over violating section 144, ARY News reported.

The police have arrested PTI MNA for violating section 144 and has registered a first information report (FIR) against Alamgir Khan at Ferrier police station Karachi.

The FixIt founder has been shifted to Ferrier police station, said police.

According to SSP South, around 35 workers belonging to both political parties have been arrested by police.

A Station House Officer (SHO), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) were injured in result of the incident, said SSP South.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Alamgir Khan was released after brief police detention of few hours in Karachi.

The PTI MNA along with other FixIt workers reached at Teen Talwar to address a press conference and announced his next strategy after workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and FixIt clashed with each other outside Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani’s office at Teen Talwar.

پولیس نے پی ٹی آئی قومی اسمبلی کے رکن عالمگیر خان کو گرفتار کرلیا پولیس نے پی ٹی آئی قومی اسمبلی کے رکن عالمگیر خان کو گرفتار کرلیا Posted by ARY News on Sunday, July 28, 2019

As per details, a protest was called by the FixIt workers outside the camp office of Local Government minister Saeed Ghani over the shortage of water in the metropolis. PPP workers gathered ahead of time and both groups clashed.

The police intervene in the fight and have controlled the situation.

PTI MPA Arsalan Ghuman talking to media has condemned the arrest of Alamgir Khan and accused PPP leader Saeed Ghani of arresting him.

Read More: Alamgir Khan booked for throwing sewerage water at CM House gate

“PTI was holding a peaceful protest against the water crisis and uncleanness issues in the metropolis. Police unfortunately not independent in Karachi due to the political interference of the Sindh government.”

PTI member of National Assembly (MNA) Alamgir Khan talking to media said that at least 25 members have been arrested by police and several others were injured.

Commenting over the incident PPP leader Saeed Ghani said that holding peaceful protest is right of every citizen, but the FixIt members took the law into their hands and threw sewerage water inside the Chief Minister House.

‘PTI should clear that whether FixIt is a sub-ordinate organisation of PTI or not? Strangely, FixIt was holding a protest and PTI is giving reaction over the incident,” he added.

Comments

comments