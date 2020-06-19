PTI MPA from Jhang Rana Shahbaz tests positive for coronavirus

JHANG: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and member Punjab Assembly from Jhang, Rana Shahbaz has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rana Shahbaz has quarantined himself at his home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Several renowned personalities of the country including, PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, PTI MPA, Khurram Sher Zaman, MQM’s Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari, former cricketer, Shahid Afridi and others have been infected with coronavirus in the country.

On Thursday, the countrywide tally of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases was recorded at the level of 160,118 after 5,358 new infections were detected in the country over the past 24 hours while 118 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.

