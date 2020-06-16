Punjab govt lists restrictions imposed in virus hotspots during lockdown

LAHORE: Punjab government on Tuesday issued details of restriction on movement to be imposed in virus hotspot areas in eight cities of the province that would undergo smart lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued today from home department Punjab, restaurants, shopping malls, public and private transport will remain shut in the virus hotspot areas.

Only those exempted from the lockdown restrictions will be allowed to go out from the area while pillion riding will also be banned in the hotspots.

Any sort of religious, political and social gatherings will be barred during the smart lockdown period.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab government on Tuesday decided to put more COVID-19 hotspot areas in six cities of the province under lockdown, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik. It was decided that other than Lahore, virus hotspots in six more Punjab cities will be sealed-off.

Read More: List of places that will be sealed in Lahore tonight for being COVID-19 hotspots

The cities included Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujrat, Multan and Rawalpindi. The sources said that lockdown will be imposed in these cities from 12:00 midnight on Wednesday.

They further said that the provincial authorities had already decided to impose lockdown in virus hotspots identified in Lahore and the decision will come into force from Tuesday midnight.

The directives for imposing lockdown in these areas have been conveyed to the concerned district administrations.

Comments

comments