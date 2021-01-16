KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday visited MQM-P headquarters to discuss a joint strategy between the federal coalition partners in the upcoming Senate elections, by-polls, and overall political situation, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI delegation was headed by Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Khurram Sherzaman, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Shaikh.

MQM-P leaders including Faisal Subzwari, Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Javed Hanif welcomed them.

During the meeting between the two parties, the sources said that they discussed the overall political situation besides cooperation between the PTI and MQM-P in the Senate election and by-polls on vacant seats of the provincial assembly.

“MQM-P reminded the PTI of its promises with the party before joining the federal coalition,” they said adding that the two sides also reviewed the progress on a written agreement between them.

The matter of delay in implementation of the Karachi development package and other uplift projects was also put forward before the PTI delegation.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has approached other coalition partners also to devise a joint strategy between the coalition for the upcoming Senate elections.

A day before, Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Pakistan Muslim League – Q (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to enquire about the health of the ailing party president while they discussed imminent Senate polls.

As the two government allies exchanged greetings and wished speedy recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health while discussing political matters, the Prime Minister reportedly told him that Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will likely reach out to him in a bid to lobby for upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Prime Minister expressed his wish that the ruling party would like to contest Senate elections in alliance with the PML-Q.

According to the sources privy to the intimate details of this phone call, PML-Q’s Elahi has reassured Prime Minister Khan of all-out support acknowledging the two maintain a political alliance.

