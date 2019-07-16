Female members of PTI in NA lied in nomination papers, claims lawyer in disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: Three female members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the National Assembly whose disqualifications are being sought on the basis of articles 62 and 63, was heard today in the High Court, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details all three women are being tried for having more than one nationality which is deemed illegal for a public office holder in Pakistan according to the constitution.

It has been argued that the women had filed nomination papers and then were elected members of the national assembly whilst holding multiple nationalities.

The prosecutor argued that Maleeka Bukhari had lied in her nomination paper and owed to the fact in previous hearings.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz disqualification from party designation, case adjourned

She lied after her oath to speak the truth which now makes her questionable as an elected member according to articles 62 and 63 of the constitution requiring the candidate to be honest and just, he argued further.

It was also explained during the hearing that lying in the court of law would result in the imposition of article 62-1(F) resulting in the candidates disqualification.

The hearing was adjourned till July 24.

Earlier, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed displeasure over three women lawmakers of the PTI over their failure to submit comments on a petition seeking their disqualification as members of the National Assembly.

Read More: IHC issues notices to 3 PTI lawmakers in disqualification case

An IHC bench was hearing the petition moved by PML-N leaders Tahira Bukhari and Shaista Pervez seeking disqualification of PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, Malaika Bukhari and Tashfeen Safdar under Article 26 and 63 of the country’s Constitution.

A deputy attorney general informed the bench that the respondents have not furnished their replies yet.

The bench observed that it had given the MNAs seven days’ time to file response but they flouted its orders.

“The court’s orders have not been implemented yet,” it added and adjourned the hearing until July 16 with directives for the PTI lawmakers to submit their response without fail.

Read More: Disqualification petitions filed against two PTI lawmakers

Earlier, the petitioners through their lawyer had requested the court to suspend the membership of the three MNAs until the petitions are decided by it.

They stated that Bukhari should be declared ineligible to be member of Parliament for possessing dual nationality, whereas Tashfeen Safdar be also disqualified for concealing information about her dual nationality in her nomination papers.

Last year in Oct, the Supreme Court had disqualified two PML-N leaders – former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sister Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar Khan – as members of the Senate over dual nationality.

A seven-member bench of the apex court, headed by then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold election to these two Senate seats afresh.

Read More: PTI approaches ECP for disqualification of Faryal Talpur

It held that both the PML-N leaders possessed foreign nationality at the time of submission of their nomination papers for the Senate election earlier this year. They are disqualified as members of the Senate,it ruled.

Comments

comments