PTI against nepotism, says Naeemul Haque

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Aide on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not believes in nepotism, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sharing the details of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s action asking Zartaj Gul to withdraw the letter, she wrote to get her sister appointed in NACTA, Haque on his Twitter handle said, “The act was in contrast to the core values of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party does not condone the “use of influence to promote our relatives and friends”.

The PM has directed that Zartaj Gul shud withdraw her letter written to NACTA regarding the appointment of her sister. This was against the ethics of PTI which has always opposed nepotism. No one in the PTI govt is can promote their relatives/friends by using their positions. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 2, 2019

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul withdrew the letter she had written to NACTA pertaining to her sister after the Prime Minister had directed her to do so earlier in the day.

Gul claimed that the letter issued to the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) was merely a notification and was not written to influence the institute.

Gul claimed that the aim of her letter was to tell the authorities that the curriculum vitae (CV) of her sister has reached the authority’s office.

