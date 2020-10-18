PTI approaches police to book Maryam, Safdar for violating sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum  

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has approached police to register a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar Awan for causing a ruckus at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, violating its sanctity, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, PTI provincial lawmakers Haleem Adil Shaikh and Raja Azhar reached Brigade police station to register a case against the PML-N leader under article six of the Constitution.

According to sources, the PTI leaders refused to return unless a case is registered against the PML-N leaders including Safdar Awan, who led the sloganeering at the mausoleum.

An application for the case has already been submitted by PTI leaders at the Brigade police station, nominating Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders.

The PTI lawmakers said that the accused involved in the act were present at the stage of a public gathering in Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah. “The police should go and arrest them immediately,” they said.

The police on the other hand said that they have discussed the issue with the higher-ups and would register a case if an application is submitted to them.

Earlier in the day, PML-N leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and the party workers violated the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah and chanted political slogans inside the mausoleum.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar made PML-N workers raise political slogans when his wife Maryam Nawaz reached at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum to offer fateha.

It is pertaining to mention here that the mausoleum’s administration had told the PML-N leadership that only six vehicles will be allowed to enter the premises of the mausoleum along with the Maryam Nawaz but she took a large number of party activists along with her. The party workers misbehaved with the security guards at the main gate of the mausoleum when they tried to stop the extra vehicles of the procession.

Later, Maryam Nawaz, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Ali Akbar Gujjar and Maryam Aurangzeb accompanied by a large number of the party workers entered the mausoleum.

As soon as the fateha offered, Muhammad Safdar started chanting slogans inside the mausoleum of the father of the nation.

