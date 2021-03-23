PTI-PPP on same page for resolution of Sindh’s problem: Governor Ismail

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said there could be a difference of opinion among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) but both parties want prosperity and development of the Sindh.

“There are reservations of both PTI and the PPP against each other, which either can be resolved or not,” Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said while talking to media flanked by CM Murad Ali Shah after visiting the mausoleum of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Both the parties are on the same page for the resolution of the problems being faced by Sindh and added that there are no such differences between the federal government with the PPP government that can halt the process of development or provision of funds.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah said his provincial government is working hard to serve the masses and added that his government seconds the move of the federal government to resolve Karachi’s problems.

Apart from political differences, we are united when it comes to the resolution of the masses’ problem.

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today (Tuesday) with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a truly Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

