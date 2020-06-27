PTI steps up preparations for LB polls in Punjab

LAHORE: After receiving green signal from the party’s central command, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab chapter has started preparations for the upcoming local body elections in the province, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the PTI’s provincial leadership has been asked to prepare a list of potential candidates for the upcoming local government elections.

PTI has all set to launch a mass motivation drive across the province, the sources said and added that the party activists will start their mass contact campaign by going door-to-door and arranging corner meetings in their areas.

Earlier on June 13, Local bodies’ elections in the Punjab province might be held by the end of the ongoing year-2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan had been briefed.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, the prime minister had directed to make local bodies system functional in the province as soon as possible.

“Arrangements for local bodies elections should be made immediately,” the PM had directed. The meeting had been briefed that village panchayat elections and local bodies elections will be held on time.

“The ECP will complete the delimitation process during 60 days, paving way for holding the polls,” they had said adding that the polls’ process would be completed within 45 days.

