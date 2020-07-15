PTI MPA demands NAB probe into wheat theft in Sindh

KARACHI: Expressing concerns over wheat theft worth billions of rupees from government’s warehouses in Sindh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman on Wednesday demanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation into the matter, ARY News reported.

Reacting to the latest speech of Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, the PTI MPA said that thousands of tonnes of wheat has either been stolen or misappropriated in the warehouses.

He maintained the masses are compelled to buy the essential commodity at higher rates in the province due to the bad governance of PPP.

The lawmaker said that the provincial government in collaboration with wheat mafia was looting the people.

Read More: Wheat bags worth Rs seven billion go missing in Sindh

Earlier on April 30, as many as 1,68000 metric tons of wheat bags had been reported missing from the storage facilities in Sindh.

That was the biggest theft of the wheat from government’s storage facility in Sindh, which costs Rs 7 billion. According to the document available with ARY News, the chief secretary Sindh had handed over the matter for an inquiry to the anti-corruption department.

Comments

comments