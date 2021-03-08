PTI Punjab MPA Mian Shafi tests positive for novel coronavirus

LAHORE: A lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Punjab Assembly, Mian Shafi, has contracted novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

Mian Shafi has also been among the panel of chairmen in the present session of the house.

He has quarantined himself after tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier, several legislators of Punjab Assembly had contracted novel coronavirus. Malik Nadeem Kamran, an MPA of PML-N had also quarantined in his home after tested positive of the COVID-19.

In January a PML-N member of Punjab Assembly, Munira Yamin Satti, was died of novel coronavirus after her health worsened.

Satti was put on ventilator after she was declared critical after contracting novel coronavirus.

Munira Satti had been elected as a MPA on reserved seats for women in Punjab Assembly during the 2018 general elections.

In December last year, PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen had also lost her life while battling against the novel coronavirus.

In November last year seven employees of the Punjab legislature had tested positive for the COVID-19 after a drive of coronavirus tests launched on the instructions of Speaker Pervez Elahi.

