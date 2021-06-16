PTI seeks record of PML-N, PPP in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a plea in the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) seeking details of party accounts of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in foreign funding case, ARY News reported.

The plea was filed by State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Citing reference of allowing Akbar S Babar to review the documents submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the case, Habib has sought permission to review bank accounts of the PPP and the PML-N.

“Want to review the record on Akbar S Babar pattern,” the minister stated in his plea.

Last year in Nov, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had launched an investigation against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over allegations of foreign funding.

Read more: PM forms five-member ministerial body to deal with PDM protest

Earlier, the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had submitted a new application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to seek expediting scrutiny process against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in foreign funding case. A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib submitted an application to ECP for conducting daily hearings of foreign funding case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N and PPP.

Comments

comments