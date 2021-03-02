PTI lawmaker claims PPP ‘offered him Rs80 million’ to buy his vote

MARDAN: A Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) member provincial assembly Muhammad Abdul Salam claimed Tuesday he has been coaxed to vote against his party candidate in the Senate polls as another party’s MPA made him an offer of Rs80 million, ARY News reported.

PTI MPA Salam claimed Pakistan Peoples Party’s Ahmad Kundi tried to buy his loyalty against Rs80 million so he can buy Salam’s vote ahead of Senate polls scheduled tomorrow.

Kundi invited me over to Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Abbas Khan Afridi’s house but I declined the invite, Salam said.

According to Salam, PPP’s Kundi told him that a deal has been made with other two PTI MPAs and that the offers began from Rs40 million but since he didn’t relent, they upped it to Rs80 million.

READ ALSO: Leaked audio reveals Nasir Shah giving assurances to ‘sold’ PTI lawmakers for Senate elections

Separately today in yet another evidence of lawmakers being offered money for voting against party lines during the Senate elections, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah could be purportedly heard in a leaked audio making assurances to the PTI lawmakers.

The use of money to buy lawmakers ahead of the Senate elections is on the rise and it could be clearly heard in audio obtained by the ARY NEWS that Ali Haider Gilani was allegedly establishing contact between the PTI lawmakers with Nasir Hussain Shah on the telephone.

