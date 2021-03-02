KARACHI: In yet another evidence of lawmakers being offered money for voting against party lines during the Senate elections, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah could be purportedly heard in a leaked audio making assurances to the PTI lawmakers, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The use of money to buy lawmakers ahead of the Senate elections is on the rise and it could be clearly heard in audio obtained by the ARY NEWS that Ali Haider Gilani was allegedly establishing contact between the PTI lawmakers with Nasir Hussain Shah on the telephone.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It further revealed how PPP is allegedly involved in buying votes of the lawmakers.

Nasir Hussain Shah could be heard in the audio giving assurance that he was responsible for fulfilling all demands of the ‘brothers’ PTI lawmakers. “All lawmakers are sold and hail from a humble family background,” one of the men could be heard in the leaked audio as saying.

It is pertinent to mention here that a video of Ali Haider Gillani, son of former prime minister and Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani has surfaced which exposed the PPP leader “buying vote” for upcoming upper house polls.

Read More: Senate elections: Whatsapp chat reveals offer made to PTI KP MPA

The video obtained by ARY News shows a PPP leader asking the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA to “sell his vote”. Ali Haider Gillani was also telling the PTI lawmaker how to waste his Senate vote.

The video of Ali Haider Gillani was recorded a week back. There will be a one-to-one contest between Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani for a general seat.

