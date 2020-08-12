PTI to move SHC over appointment of Ziaur Rehman in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh on Wednesday decided to move Sindh High Court (SHC) against the appointment of Ziaur Rehman, brother of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Mr Rehman was recently appointed as the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s Central district by the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh.

“Consultation with lawyers underway, will file a petition in SHC in upcoming day or two”, said PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh.

He said Sindh government requested to transfer services of Rehman in January but now PPP’s government is denying to send him back to KP despite the federal government’s decision. “We don’t have any issue with Rehman, but his appointment in Sindh is illegal”, he went to say.

Shaikh asked was Sindh lacking PMC and DMC officers?

After serious criticism and strong reaction from opposition parties in Sindh, the federal government last month had transferred the services of Ziaur Rehman, a younger brother of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, back to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

