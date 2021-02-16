KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside the Chief Minister (CM) House against the arrest of the party leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, ARY News reported.

As per details, The PTI MNAs Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda, Alamgir Khan, Aamir Liaquat and several other provincial MPAs from Karachi went to CM House, where they observed sit-in and chanted slogans against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The protesters demanded Sindh government to immediately release the Sindh opposition leader.

However, PTI leader and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, later on, announced an end to his party’s demonstration in order to devise a further strategy by tomorrow.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, was arrested by police for violating the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the voting process during PS-88 by-polls.

The election commission took strict action against Haleem Adil Sheikh who was roaming freely in the PS-88 constituency along with his armed guards during the by-elections besides paying visits to different polling stations.

Read More: PS-88 by-polls: Haleem Adil Shaikh nabbed for disobeying ECP orders

The authorities warned Haleem Adil Sheikh to immediately leave the premises of the constituency, however, he was later arrested by police after he refused to obey the ECP orders.

According to ECP’s election code of conduct, public office holders could not visit polling stations, whereas, the politician was consistently visiting different polling stations since 8:00 am today.

The spokesperson added that Sheikh was involved in the violation of the election code of conduct, whereas, police and staff of other polling stations were informed about the situation.

Comments

comments