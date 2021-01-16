PTI prepares software to detect horse-trading during Senate polls

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter has claimed to develop a software for detecting horse-trading during the forthcoming Senate elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PTI Sindh chapter made efforts to stop horse-trading through a ‘software’ that will generate unique voting patterns to each member of provincial assembly (MPA) ahead of Senate polls.

PTI Sindh leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi claimed that different voting patterns will be issued to all MPAs during Senate elections. He said that the software has the capability to detect the violation of the voting pattern by lawmakers.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that they could spot those voting wrongfully during the polls. Sources said that the polling agent will play an important role in a unique voting pattern.

The senior leader announced that the software has been developed and a demonstration will be made by the political party soon.

It is to be mentioned here that the federal government has moved Supreme Court to seek its opinion over holding Senate elections through an open ballot.

A five-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi is currently hearing the presidential reference.

On December 15 last year, the federal government had decided to hold Senate elections in February rather than in March. However, the ECP had announced later on December 21 that the final schedule of the Senate polls will be announced later.

