PTI wins NA-45 Kurram by-poll

PTI NA-45 Kurram by poll

KURRAM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won the by-poll in the National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-45-Kurram, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

According to unofficial results of all 134 polling stations, PTI candidate Malik Fakhar Zaman secured 16,911 votes to win the NA-45-Kurram by-election. His opponent, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Muhammad Jamil Khan remained second with 15,761 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant after the demise of JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Akhtiyar Wali Khan has bagged the PK-63 (Nowshera) by-elections by securing 21,122 votes.

Read more: PDM candidate Syed Azizullah Agha wins Pishin’s PB-20 by-elections

As per the unofficial results from all 102 polling stations in the constituency, PML-N candidate Akhtiyar Wali Khan reportedly secured 21,122 votes and emerged victorious in the by-polls.

His close contestant, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Muhammad Umar bagged 17,023 votes and stood second. PML-N won the seat by 40,88 votes.

On the other hand, Awami National Party’s (ANP) Mian Wajahat received 4,270 votes while Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s candidate Allama Sanaullah secured 619 votes.

