PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh seeks security over threats from influential people

KARACHI: Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Friday sought foolproof security from the provincial authorities citing threats from influential people, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written to the Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, the PTI lawmaker demanded them to provide foolproof security to him claiming that some influential people wanted to kill him.

“I have been attacked in parts of the Sindh province previously,” he said.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that unknown people are hurling life threats to him on telephone demanding him to refrain from criticising the provincial authorities.

The unknown people are threatening me of dire consequences over refusing to speak against the PPP-led provincial government, he said.

On January 20, Haleem Adil Shaikh while commenting on the allegations against two Sindh Ministers Imtiaz Sheikh and Saeed Ghani, said a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should be formed to investigate the matter.

Read more : IG Sindh fiasco: Report accuses Imtiaz Sheikh of backing criminals

If the allegations are baseless, justice should be provided to the ministers, but if the allegations are proven right, the prompt action was needed.

The PTI leader said no one would be allowed to throw IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam from his post and we will go to the last level in this context.

