Accused PTM lawmaker Ali Wazir brought to Karachi in special flight

KARACHI: The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir who was arrested by the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a pending case in Sindh had been brought on Friday to Karachi, ARY News reported.

Via a special flight designated to extradite PTM lawmaker from his home town in KP, the Sindh Police investigation teams, in reportedly 10 to -12 police mobiles from East Zone, were present to receive him at the airport.

According to the latest development, the PTM MNA has been escorted in an armored police vehicle to a location, not yet divulged, for further investigations in the case of anti-state he’s booked for.

Wazir allegedly made in his December 6 speech anti-state remarks which compromised the stature of the national armed forces according to the police case.

Peshawar Police had arrested Member National Assembly earlier this week over his anti-state remarks in a public rally held in Karachi.

The KP police arrested MNA after the Sindh home department had earlier written to KP authorities requesting Wazir’s arrest as he made on Dec 6 some anti-state remarks.

Earlier today, in a pertinent development, Police also arrested a central organizer of PTM from Sohrab Goth area of the city in the same case.

Identified as Noorullah, the police claimed that he organized a public gathering of the PTM in Karachi, where speeches against Pakistan Army were delivered.

Noorullah has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation in this regard, the police said.

