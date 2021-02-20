Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Post-traumatic stress disorder often follows serious COVID-19

PTSD stress COVID-19

Italian doctors who interviewed COVID-19 survivors up to four months after their diagnosis found nearly one in three had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Their study included 381 adult survivors, roughly 80% of whom had been hospitalized.

Aside from PTSD, seen in 30% of study participants, other psychiatric issues included depressive episodes (diagnosed in 17%) and generalized anxiety disorders (7%), according to a report published on Thursday in JAMA Psychiatry.

Patients with PTSD were more likely to be female, to have been delirious or agitated while hospitalized, and to be suffering from persistent COVID-19 symptoms.

The researchers point out that they only studied patients from a single hospital and did not compare them to patients with other serious illnesses, so they cannot say whether PTSD is more common after COVID-19.

They note, however, that the prevalence of PTSD in their patients “is in line with findings … reported after other types of collective traumatic events.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Argentina health minister resigns after reports of VIP vaccine access

International

Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine, CoviVac

Health

COVID-19 heart problems may persist for months

Health

Pakistan arranges storage containers for COVID-19 vaccines


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close