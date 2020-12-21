PUBG claims another life in Faisalabad  

FAISALABAD: Players Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), the popular online game, on Monday reportedly claimed the life of another teenager in Jaranwala area of Faisalabad.

According to the details, Kashif, a resident of Islampura, was addicted to the online game. His family sources said that the failure in the “last stage of the game” left a profound effect on his brain last night.

He was rushed to the district headquarter hospital for treatment but when his condition deteriorated, the man was referred to a Faisalabad hospital where he breathed his last today.

However, the exact cause of his death is still not known.

Earlier on August 23, an online multiplayer game PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) had reportedly claimed the life of a teenage boy in Lahore’s Ichhra area.

According to police, the boy aged 16, had committed suicide after being stopped for PUBG gameplay anymore.

The incident of suicide was followed by two deaths of young boys in Punjab’s capital Lahore in June 2010, where a 20-year-old boy took his own life in Saddar Bazaar neighbourhood in North Cantonment and a 16-year-old boy claimed his own life in Gulshan-e-Abbas Phase 2 area.

Shehryar’s brother Shoaib had told investigators that they belong to Quetta and his brother was an addict of the online game.

