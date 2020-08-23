Lahore boy ends life after being stopped from playing PUBG

LAHORE: An online multiplayer game PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) reportedly claimed the life of a teenage boy in Lahore’s Ichhra area on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the deceased boy aged 16, committed suicide after being stopped for PUBG gameplay anymore.

The latest incident of suicide was followed by two deaths of young boys in Punjab’s capital Lahore in June 2010, where a 20-year-old boy took his own life in Saddar Bazaar neighbourhood in North Cantonment and a 16-year-old boy claimed his own life in Gulshan-e-Abbas Phase 2 area.

Shehryar’s brother Shoaib told investigators that they belong to Quetta and his brother was an addict of the online game.

Read More: PTA lifts ban on PUBG

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on July 20 had lifted the ban on the most popular online game Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG).

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, a spokesperson for PTA said that representative of the PUBG welcomed their feedback on the issue and assured that the concerns of PTA would be taken into account.

Read: Teenage boy commits suicide after playing PUBG all night long

PUBG is one of the most popular online games with millions of downloads and a huge fan base. Unhealthy practices by gamers and addiction have led to some deaths in the past too.

