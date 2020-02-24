PUBG’s cross-party play feature to be available in Update 6.2 from Feb 26

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) players on PlayStation 4 can now test cross-party play with friends on Xbox One — that is, they can invite one another into a single party across the platforms.

PUBG added cross-platform support to PS4 and Xbox One last October. Although the pool of console players was united, the developer had yet to allow friends on different platforms to play together.

Being able to create a cross-platform party has finally arrived in patch 6.2, which is currently available on console test servers. The feature launches to the wider community on live servers on Wednesday, February 26.

Cross-platform parties were made possible thanks to an overhaul of the in-game friend’s list. On top of its new look and expanded functions, the list now allows players to look up the names of anyone on either platform, send them a friend request and play with them anytime they’re online.

Friends List UI improvement

Visual improvement on friends list has been made. A new icon to distinguish on or offline state has been added. Improved ID search button UI

Leave team button has been relocated to the team tab

Button features which were provided in icons are now available in the context menu on the left

Hover the mouse cursor on the ID to bring the context menu

INVITE, FOLLOW/UNFOLLOW, PROFILE, KICK functions can be used on the context menu. Online users are listed on the top and offline users are listed separately on the foldable list.

Read More: PUBG Update 6.2 out on PC with Team Deathmatch mode

Slots in the Team tab are separated into 4 slots. Slots are activated accordingly to selected game mode (Solo/Duo/Squad).

Host player will be displayed with a star on the top left of the ID. Invite button has been added on the Career page.

Key guide text displayed on the starting island has been modified. It will be displayed in nouns just like other options which have no direct effect on the gameplay (Map, Mission List, Inventory etc.)

