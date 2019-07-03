PUBG gamers can now use of gas cans as weapon, see how!

PUBG gas cans can now be used as an explosive after a new update made for the gamers to target opponents with this new weapon.

Most of the differences to PUBG come under two categories asides from new maps and limited-time game modes which include new weapons, vehicles or equipment; or general balance, tweaks or fixes to something that was already in the game.

The new weapon that wasn’t in the game before could also be used as a sort of trap now.

Gamers could now improvise traps of sorts – by blowing up a damaged vehicle as a sort of massive landmine, or using tantalising items as lures in the battlefield.

Besides the additions, PUBG is now also featuring ledge grabs, an amphibious vehicle, a desert eagle-style pistol, and an Apex Legends-like radio system.

The set up for this trap was a real gas.https://t.co/ppQX8Kybnv pic.twitter.com/OOPrjUKqX1 — PUBG (@PUBG) July 2, 2019

Earlier on June 27, the publisher of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) had announced the development of the next version of the game, however, no title was finalised so far by a new studio named ‘Striking Distance’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Striking Distance has earlier appointed Glen Schofield who developed famous games including ex-Call of Duty and Dead Space.

No detailed information is revealed so far as the new game’s project is apparently in its earliest state.

